Where can I find information on my accounts for the End of Financial Year?

Your Save account statement for June will show the total interest earned in the last financial year. If you need information on a closed account, please call us on 13 30 80, or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm (Sydney time), and between 8am and 6pm on weekends.