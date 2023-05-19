Everyday spending with chances to win
Permit numbers: NSW TP/02273, SA T23/361, excludes the ACT.
Prizes to be won every day in April
Use your ubank Spend account in April to make eligible card purchases. If you're new to ubank, when you sign up, you'll get two accounts: a Spend account and a Save account.
To receive one entry into a daily prize draw, you need to use your ubank Spend account to make at least one eligible card purchase. The purchase must be ‘settled’ where it no longer shows as ‘pending’ in the transaction history in the ubank app. An eligible transaction made on a particular day will receive an entry into the daily prize draw for the day the transaction was settled.
You can enter as many times as you like. Every eligible card purchase is an entry to the daily prize draw.
There are no limits to the prizes you can win. Multiple prizes can be won in one day, and multiple prizes can be won for the duration of the competition period.
To be eligible to be entered into the daily prize draw, you will need to sign up to ubank and use your Spend account to make your eligible card purchases.
You can still enter the daily prize draw by spending via your digital Visa Debit card by adding it to your digital wallet. To do so, head to the “Cards” tab in the ubank app and select “Add to Apple/Google Pay” – you can do this without your physical card and start spending within seconds.
An eligible purchase is a settled card purchase or transaction (other than a refund or reversal) using your ubank Visa Debit card including via a digital wallet.
Any eligible card purchases big or small is an entry to the daily prize draw, provided this is made using your ubank card including via digital wallet. Unfortunately, this excludes transfers such as external transfers, direct debits and BPAY.
Winners will be selected at random using a random electronic draw system. The prizes will be allocated to each winner serially in the order of the daily prize draw dates.
Unfortunately not. Prizes are allocated according to the date in which the transaction has taken place and the prize listed for that transaction date. See the full list of prizes and dates in the T&Cs below.
Winners will be notified by Friday 19 May 2023 via phone and email.
Yes! Did you know you can refer them? Learn more here.
What is the name of the competition?
ubank Spends with Benefits
How to enter the competition (“Entry Requirements”)?
To enter the competition, the entrant must:
- be an Eligible Entrant;
- make one or more settled card purchases (including via a digital wallet) on their ubank Spend account (this does not include a UBank USpend account) during the Competition Period (each an “Eligible Purchase”). Please note: A purchase is considered ‘settled’ where it is no longer showing as ‘pending’ in the Eligible Entrant’s transaction history in the ubank app; and
- keep their ubank Spend account open until at least the date of the Relevant Daily Draw.
Each Eligible Entrant will receive one entry per Eligible Purchase. There is no limit to the amount of entries an Eligible Entrant can receive each day or during the Competition Period.
Who is entitled to enter the competition (“Eligible Entrants”)
Eligible Entrants must have a ubank Spend account (noting that this does not include a Ubank USpend account) with a valid email address and Australian mobile phone number registered to it.
A person will not be considered an Eligible Entrant if they are an Ineligible Entrant as set out below.
Who is not allowed to enter the competition (the “Ineligible Entrants”)?
- Employees and contractors of the Promoter and any affiliated entities.
- Employees and contractors of the agencies or companies associated with this competition.
What is the applicable State or Territory (the “Applicable State/s”)?
Australia-wide, excluding the ACT.
How does someone enter the competition (the “Entry Method”)?
An Eligible Entrant will automatically receive one (1) entry into a Daily Prize Draw in relation to each Eligible Purchase they make.
Each entry will be allocated to the Daily Prize Draw for the day the Eligible Purchase was made as shown in the Promoter’s records. Each Eligible Purchase will only be entered into one Daily Prize Draw.
When will the competition run (the “Competition Period”)?
The Competition Period starts on Saturday 1 April 2023 at 12.01AM (ACST) and ends on Sunday 30 April 2023 at 11.59PM (ACST).
How will the winner and runners up be chosen?
There will be 30 Daily Prize Draws, one in relation to each day of the Competition Period. The Daily Prize Draws will take place at 11AM Sydney time on the Draw Dates set out in the table below.
Relevant Daily Prize Draw Draw Dates 1 – 7 April 2023 (inclusive) 17 April 2023 8 – 30 April 2023 (inclusive) 8 May 2023
For each Daily Prize Draw, the number of winners to be drawn, and the Prize each winner will win is set out below under “What are the Prizes for each Daily Prize Draw?”
Winners will be selected at random using a random electronic draw system. In particular:
- All Eligible Purchases made on a particular day between 12:01am and 11:59pm (ACST) during the Competition Period will receive an entry for the prize draw for the date the transaction was settled and is no longer showing as pending.
- A randomiser will be applied to select the daily draw prize winners.
- Where, for a Daily Prize Draw, there are to be multiple winners, the promoter will continue the draw until the number of Eligible Entrants drawn matches the number of winners for that Daily Prize Draw, and each such Eligible Entrant will be deemed to be the winner of the Prize for that Daily Prize Draw.
- Where an Eligible Entrant has more than one entry in a Daily Prize Draw, or has entries in multiple Daily Prize Draws, they can win multiple prizes.
What is the maximum number of entries per Entrant (the “Maximum Number of Entries”)?
There is no maximum number of entries per Eligible Entrant.
What are the Prizes for each Daily Prize Draw (the “Prize”)?
Daily Prize Draw Number of Winners Prize – per Winner RRP – per Prize 1 April 2023 8 Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) $449 2 April 2023 2 DJI Mini 3 Drone $829 3 April 2023 2 Xbox Series s 512GB Console $499 4 April 2023 2 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Silver (4th Gen) $1,399 5 April 2023 2 Samsung 65″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $2,599 6 April 2023 4 Iconic Voucher $1,000 7 April 2023 2 $1500 (JB Hi-Fi) Gift Card $1,500 8 April 2023 4 Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) $449 9 April 2023 2 Segway Ninebot KickScooter F65 $1,399 10 April 2023 2 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip, 512GB SSD (Space Grey) [2022] $2,299 11 April 2023 2 PS5 Playstation 5 Console $799 12 April 2023 4 Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker (Black) $699 13 April 2023 2 Apple iPhone 14 128GB (Midnight) $1,399 14 April 2023 4 Apple AirPods Max (Silver) $899 15 April 2023 4 Iconic Voucher $1,000 16 April 2023 2 ASOS Voucher $1,000 17 April 2023 2 SEPHORA Voucher $1,000 18 April 2023 10 Event Cinema Voucher $250 19 April 2023 2 Fuel Voucher $1,000 20 April 2023 2 Flight Centre Voucher $5,000 21 April 2023 4 Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) $449 22 April 2023 2 PS5 PlayStation 5 Console $799 23 April 2023 4 Grocery Voucher $1,000 24 April 2023 2 Xbox Series s 512GB Console $499 25 April 2023 2 $1500 (JB Hi-Fi) Gift Card $1,500 26 April 2023 4 Iconic Voucher $1,000 27 April 2023 4 ASOS Voucher $1,000 28 April 2023 4 Bose Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones 700 (Black) $599 29 April 2023 2 Samsung 65″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $2,599 30 April 2023 2 Flight Centre Voucher $5,000
Do any special conditions need to be met for the winner to accept the prize?
- Prize winners agree to a winning announcement being posted on ubank.com.au, and/or ubank’s social media accounts
- Prize winners agree to the Conditions of Entry below.
- Use of all prizes are subject to the issuer’s terms and conditions of use.
How are prizes to be claimed?
Electronic prizes will be emailed to prize recipients using the relevant email address held for the that customer.
Prizes, other than electronic prizes, will be delivered to the prize winner’s residence.
Any prizes that cannot be successfully delivered to the prize winner by Friday 19 August 2023, will be forfeited and subject to the unclaimed draw.
What is the total value of all prizes?
The RRP value of the Prize Pool is $100,710 (incl GST).
How and when will the winner(s) be notified (the “Notification Method” and “Notification Date”)?
Prize winner/s will be notified by the Promoter via the following methods of communication by Friday 19 May 2023 (Notification Date).
Notification Method: Phone
Notification Method: Email
How and when will the winnings be published (the “Publication Method” and “Publication Date”)?
Names of prize winners will be published on the ubank website (Publication Method) by Friday 19 May 2023 (Publication Date).
Names of prize winners of any unclaimed prize draw will be published as set out below.
Is there a fee for entry?
No, there is no entry fee.
When is the unclaimed prize re-draw date (the “Unclaimed Draw Date”)?
Monday 21 August 2023 at 11AM Sydney time at 2 Carrington Street, Sydney.
The winner will be notified by email and phone on Monday 21 August 2023. Their name/s will be published on the ubank website on Monday 21 August 2023.
How many draws will there be (the “Number of Draws”)?
There will be ninety-four (94) draws for ninety-four (94) prizes.
What is the date, time and place of the draw (the “Draw Place, Date & Time”)?
Place: 2 Carrington Street, Sydney
Time: 11AM
Relevant Daily Prize Draw Draw Dates 1 – 7 April 2023 (inclusive) 17 April 2023 8 – 30 April 2023 (inclusive) 8 May 2023
What is the permit number?
NSW: TP/02273
SA: T23/361
Details of Promoter
86400 Pty Ltd, ABN 13 621 804 813, whose principal place of business is 2 Carrington Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000
Conditions of Entry
- These Conditions of Entry must be read together with the Schedule. By entering, entrants accept these conditions.
- Entry is open to residents of the Applicable State/s who comply with the Entry Requirements (if any). Entries submitted by Ineligible Entrants are not accepted. If entry is permitted to persons under 18, those entrants must first obtain consent of their parent or guardian to enter and accept their prize.
- The competition will be run during the Competition Period.
- The Prize is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for cash. If a winner does not take a part of the Prize at the time set by the Promoter, the winner will forfeit that part. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for changes in Prize value. If a Prize is unavailable, the Promoter will substitute it for one of equal or greater value.
- To enter, entrants must follow the Entry Method, noting any Entry Details, and submit their entries during the Competition Period. Entrants may only submit up to the Maximum Number of Entries.
- All valid entries received during the Competition Period will be entered into the draw and the winner will be drawn at the Draw Place, Date and Time listed in the Schedule. Where there is a multiple Number of Draws, the first valid entry randomly drawn will win the first Prize and subsequent Prizes will be drawn in descending order of value.
- If any Prize remains unclaimed 3 months after the original draw, an unclaimed draw prize will be held at the same Draw Place and Time as the original draw on the Unclaimed Draw Date. Where a Prize is no longer available, for example, because the date of an event has passed, the new winner will receive a Prize as determined by the Promoter of equal or higher value, subject to State regulation.
- In consideration for awarding a Prize to a winner, winners agree to participate in any promotional activity regarding winning the Prize and consent to their name and image being used in promotional material without payment.
- Where a Prize consists of travel, travel may be restricted to periods other than peak periods and must be booked and completed in accordance with any terms prescribed by the Promoter and/or the travel arranger. If the Prize is event based, travel must coincide with the event dates. Flights and accommodation are subject to availability. Winners and any travel companions are responsible for all other costs associated with the Prize including but not limited to meals, taxes, travel insurance and other ancillary costs. If the Prize involves overseas travel, winners and any travel companions are responsible for ensuring they have all necessary documents such as valid passports and visas, should consult their medical practitioner and check travel warnings with the relevant authorities (eg DFAT) prior to travel. The Promoter is not responsible for any cancellation, delay or rescheduling of travel or any costs incurred by the winner and any travel companion as a result.
- Entrants acknowledge that there may be some inherent risks in some aspects of using the Prize and that it is their responsibility to ensure that they are sufficiently healthy and fit so as to undertake activities associated with the Prize. It is a condition of accepting such Prize that upon request the winner will sign a legal release in favour of the Promoter and/or the issuer of the Prize and the agencies associated with the competition.
- Winners will be notified on the Notification Date by the Notification Method described in the Schedule and their names published by the Publication Method and on the Publication Date.
- The Promoter may request winners to provide proof of identity and proof of residency at the nominated Prize delivery address. Identification considered suitable for verification is at the discretion of the Promoter.
- The Promoter does not warrant and makes no representations that any Prize will be fit for any purpose or will be of merchantable quality. If liability under any terms implied at law cannot be excluded, the liability of the Promoter and its associated agencies is limited to the re-supply of the Prize or the cost of its re-supply.
- Entries must be received during the Competition Period. The Promoter has no control over telecommunications networks and accepts no responsibility for problems associated with them. Entries are deemed received at the time of receipt into the Promoter’s database, not at the time of transmission. Entries submitted using any form of automated entry device or software are ineligible. Entries not fully complying with these Conditions of Entry will be deemed invalid. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for late, lost, incomplete, delayed, corrupted, illegible or misdirected entries whether due to error, omission, alteration, deletion, destruction, transmission interruption, tampering, theft, destruction failure or otherwise. No correspondence will be entered into.
- If for any reason this promotion is not capable of running as planned or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion is affected for any reason, the Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, change or suspend the competition. The Promoter may disqualify any individual who tampers (or benefits from the tampering) with the entry process or the conduct of the competition or who has, in the Promoter’s opinion, engaged in conduct which is fraudulent, misleading or generally damaging to the reputation of the Promoter or its related entities, or has breached these Conditions of Entry. Any cancellation/modification is subject to state or territory regulatory approval.
- The Promoter will not be liable for any loss (including without limitation, consequential or indirect loss), cost or damage, personal injury or death which is suffered (whether or not due to the negligence of any person) in connection with entering the competition or using the Prize, except any liability which cannot be excluded by law (and if so, that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law).
- The Promoter accepts no responsibility for the tax implications of Prize winnings. Winners should obtain independent tax advice to determine how this may affect their circumstances.
- The personal information entrants provide will be used by the Promoter, and may be disclosed to its agents, solely to conduct the competition and distribute the Prize. For more information about the Promoter’s privacy practices, including how to request access personal information held by it and/or request that it be corrected, view the ubank Privacy Policy at www.ubank.com.au or call 13 30 80 (or 13 36 77 then ask for 1300 822 665 for hearing impaired individuals with telephone typewriters).
Read our General Terms and Fees and Limits.
