What is the name of the competition?

ubank Spends with Benefits

How to enter the competition (“Entry Requirements”)?

To enter the competition, the entrant must:

be an Eligible Entrant;

make one or more settled card purchases (including via a digital wallet) on their ubank Spend account (this does not include a UBank USpend account) during the Competition Period (each an “Eligible Purchase”). Please note: A purchase is considered ‘settled’ where it is no longer showing as ‘pending’ in the Eligible Entrant’s transaction history in the ubank app; and

keep their ubank Spend account open until at least the date of the Relevant Daily Draw.

Each Eligible Entrant will receive one entry per Eligible Purchase. There is no limit to the amount of entries an Eligible Entrant can receive each day or during the Competition Period.

Who is entitled to enter the competition (“Eligible Entrants”)

Eligible Entrants must have a ubank Spend account (noting that this does not include a Ubank USpend account) with a valid email address and Australian mobile phone number registered to it.

A person will not be considered an Eligible Entrant if they are an Ineligible Entrant as set out below.

Who is not allowed to enter the competition (the “Ineligible Entrants”)?

Employees and contractors of the Promoter and any affiliated entities.

Employees and contractors of the agencies or companies associated with this competition.

What is the applicable State or Territory (the “Applicable State/s”)?

Australia-wide, excluding the ACT.

How does someone enter the competition (the “Entry Method”)?

An Eligible Entrant will automatically receive one (1) entry into a Daily Prize Draw in relation to each Eligible Purchase they make.

Each entry will be allocated to the Daily Prize Draw for the day the Eligible Purchase was made as shown in the Promoter’s records. Each Eligible Purchase will only be entered into one Daily Prize Draw.

When will the competition run (the “Competition Period”)?

The Competition Period starts on Saturday 1 April 2023 at 12.01AM (ACST) and ends on Sunday 30 April 2023 at 11.59PM (ACST).

How will the winner and runners up be chosen?

There will be 30 Daily Prize Draws, one in relation to each day of the Competition Period. The Daily Prize Draws will take place at 11AM Sydney time on the Draw Dates set out in the table below.

Relevant Daily Prize Draw Draw Dates 1 – 7 April 2023 (inclusive) 17 April 2023 8 – 30 April 2023 (inclusive) 8 May 2023

For each Daily Prize Draw, the number of winners to be drawn, and the Prize each winner will win is set out below under “What are the Prizes for each Daily Prize Draw?”

Winners will be selected at random using a random electronic draw system. In particular:

All Eligible Purchases made on a particular day between 12:01am and 11:59pm (ACST) during the Competition Period will receive an entry for the prize draw for the date the transaction was settled and is no longer showing as pending.

A randomiser will be applied to select the daily draw prize winners.

Where, for a Daily Prize Draw, there are to be multiple winners, the promoter will continue the draw until the number of Eligible Entrants drawn matches the number of winners for that Daily Prize Draw, and each such Eligible Entrant will be deemed to be the winner of the Prize for that Daily Prize Draw.

Where an Eligible Entrant has more than one entry in a Daily Prize Draw, or has entries in multiple Daily Prize Draws, they can win multiple prizes.

What is the maximum number of entries per Entrant (the “Maximum Number of Entries”)?

There is no maximum number of entries per Eligible Entrant.

What are the Prizes for each Daily Prize Draw (the “Prize”)?

Daily Prize Draw Number of Winners Prize – per Winner RRP – per Prize 1 April 2023 8 Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) $449 2 April 2023 2 DJI Mini 3 Drone $829 3 April 2023 2 Xbox Series s 512GB Console $499 4 April 2023 2 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Silver (4th Gen) $1,399 5 April 2023 2 Samsung 65″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $2,599 6 April 2023 4 Iconic Voucher $1,000 7 April 2023 2 $1500 (JB Hi-Fi) Gift Card $1,500 8 April 2023 4 Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) $449 9 April 2023 2 Segway Ninebot KickScooter F65 $1,399 10 April 2023 2 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip, 512GB SSD (Space Grey) [2022] $2,299 11 April 2023 2 PS5 Playstation 5 Console $799 12 April 2023 4 Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker (Black) $699 13 April 2023 2 Apple iPhone 14 128GB (Midnight) $1,399 14 April 2023 4 Apple AirPods Max (Silver) $899 15 April 2023 4 Iconic Voucher $1,000 16 April 2023 2 ASOS Voucher $1,000 17 April 2023 2 SEPHORA Voucher $1,000 18 April 2023 10 Event Cinema Voucher $250 19 April 2023 2 Fuel Voucher $1,000 20 April 2023 2 Flight Centre Voucher $5,000 21 April 2023 4 Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) $449 22 April 2023 2 PS5 PlayStation 5 Console $799 23 April 2023 4 Grocery Voucher $1,000 24 April 2023 2 Xbox Series s 512GB Console $499 25 April 2023 2 $1500 (JB Hi-Fi) Gift Card $1,500 26 April 2023 4 Iconic Voucher $1,000 27 April 2023 4 ASOS Voucher $1,000 28 April 2023 4 Bose Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones 700 (Black) $599 29 April 2023 2 Samsung 65″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $2,599 30 April 2023 2 Flight Centre Voucher $5,000

Do any special conditions need to be met for the winner to accept the prize?

Prize winners agree to a winning announcement being posted on ubank.com.au, and/or ubank’s social media accounts

Prize winners agree to the Conditions of Entry below.

Use of all prizes are subject to the issuer’s terms and conditions of use.

How are prizes to be claimed?

Electronic prizes will be emailed to prize recipients using the relevant email address held for the that customer.

Prizes, other than electronic prizes, will be delivered to the prize winner’s residence.

Any prizes that cannot be successfully delivered to the prize winner by Friday 19 August 2023, will be forfeited and subject to the unclaimed draw.

What is the total value of all prizes?

The RRP value of the Prize Pool is $100,710 (incl GST).

How and when will the winner(s) be notified (the “Notification Method” and “Notification Date”)?

Prize winner/s will be notified by the Promoter via the following methods of communication by Friday 19 May 2023 (Notification Date).

Notification Method: Phone

Notification Method: Email

How and when will the winnings be published (the “Publication Method” and “Publication Date”)?

Names of prize winners will be published on the ubank website (Publication Method) by Friday 19 May 2023 (Publication Date).

Names of prize winners of any unclaimed prize draw will be published as set out below.

Is there a fee for entry?

No, there is no entry fee.

When is the unclaimed prize re-draw date (the “Unclaimed Draw Date”)?

Monday 21 August 2023 at 11AM Sydney time at 2 Carrington Street, Sydney.

The winner will be notified by email and phone on Monday 21 August 2023. Their name/s will be published on the ubank website on Monday 21 August 2023.

How many draws will there be (the “Number of Draws”)?

There will be ninety-four (94) draws for ninety-four (94) prizes.

What is the date, time and place of the draw (the “Draw Place, Date & Time”)?

Place: 2 Carrington Street, Sydney

Time: 11AM

What is the permit number?

NSW: TP/02273

SA: T23/361

Details of Promoter

86400 Pty Ltd, ABN 13 621 804 813, whose principal place of business is 2 Carrington Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000

Conditions of Entry