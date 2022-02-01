Give us a go and score $20!
Just sign up using the offer code “GAMER20” and make 3 eligible card purchases in your first 30 days.
Why ubank
The best FPS ever
Yep, the best first-person savings app ever. We’ll help you get ahead by tracking your spending and predicting upcoming expenses.
It’s okay to see other banks
Connect your accounts from over 180 other financial institutions, to see your money in one place. Think of us as your daily money companion.
You can even connect your super and investments to get the whole picture of how your money is moving.
Our Smart Search feature allows you to find transactions across your ubank and connected accounts in a simple search.
Stay ahead of your expenses with automatic bill predictions
Take the guesswork out of spending with automatic predictions of your regular payments, bills, and subscriptions from over 200 companies.
Gain insights into your expenses, so you can manage your spending better.
Know what’s coming so you can avoid any late fees.
Spending Footprint helps you keep on top of your budget
Retrace your spending with Spending Footprint so you always know where your money is going.
We sort your transactions into common spending categories for you.
See how much you’re spending on food, nights in, or Steam sales.
Map out your money
Stay on top of what’s coming in and going out of your ubank accounts with our In & Out feature.
Strike the balance between spending and saving by setting a time period that lines up with your pay cycle.
Our great savings interest rate
What makes up our total interest rate
This rate is variable and subject to change. Interest is calculated on your Save balance daily and paid monthly. Bonus rate conditions apply. Check out our FAQs to see what makes you eligible for bonus interest.
Join us
How to get started with ubank
Start using your Spend and Save accounts in minutes.
Download our app
You can download the ubank app on the App Store or Google Play™
Enter your code
Enter the code GAMER20 on the “About you” screen during sign-up
Get rewarded
Score $20 after you make 3 eligible card purchases in your first 30 days
To join us, you’ll need to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.
Our Spend and Save accounts
All W’s no L’s