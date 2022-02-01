Skip to content

The best FPS ever

Yep, the best first-person savings app ever. We’ll help you get ahead by tracking your spending and predicting upcoming expenses.

It’s okay to see other banks

  • Connect your accounts from over 180 other financial institutions, to see your money in one place. Think of us as your daily money companion.

  • You can even connect your super and investments to get the whole picture of how your money is moving.

  • Our Smart Search feature allows you to find transactions across your ubank and connected accounts in a simple search.

Stay ahead of your expenses with automatic bill predictions

  • Take the guesswork out of spending with automatic predictions of your regular payments, bills, and subscriptions from over 200 companies.

  • Gain insights into your expenses, so you can manage your spending better.

  • Know what’s coming so you can avoid any late fees.

Spending Footprint helps you keep on top of your budget

  • Retrace your spending with Spending Footprint so you always know where your money is going.

  • We sort your transactions into common spending categories for you.

  • See how much you’re spending on food, nights in, or Steam sales.

Map out your money

  • Stay on top of what’s coming in and going out of your ubank accounts with our In & Out feature.

  • Strike the balance between spending and saving by setting a time period that lines up with your pay cycle.

Our great savings interest rate

What makes up our total interest rate

Base rate
0.10%p.a.
Bonus interest rate
4.90%p.a.
Total interest rate
5.00%p.a.

This rate is variable and subject to change. Interest is calculated on your Save balance daily and paid monthly. Bonus rate conditions apply. Check out our FAQs to see what makes you eligible for bonus interest.

Start using your Spend and Save accounts in minutes.

To join us, you’ll need to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

Our Spend and Save accounts

All W’s no L’s

  • Forget fees

    No monthly fees on any of your Spend and Save accounts

  • No international fees icon
    No international fees

    We don’t charge any fees on overseas or online splurges

  • Start spending instantly

    Hey big spender, add Apple Pay or Google Pay™ straightaway

  • Earn bonus interest

    Across up to 10 save accounts to manage your money with ease

Products issued by ubank, part of National Australia Bank Limited ABN 12 004 044 937 AFSL and Australian Credit Licence 230686 (unless otherwise stated). This information is general and doesn't take your personal situation into account. Please take the time to make sure it's right for you.